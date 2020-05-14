Nigerian singer, Tekno, is at the knees of his fans who are ‘roasting’ him on social media for missing an opportunity to be interviewed by an international outfit.

His absence at the MTV Base West interview would have been forgiven but for the excuse he gave.

MTV took to Twitter to announce the interview will no longer hold due to circumstances beyond its control, a situation that was the fault of Tekno, of which he apologised.

The apology, which came in the comment session of MTV’s post, had Tekno confessing he actually missed the interview because he overslept and pleading for a second chance.

His confession, which his fans tagged as ‘lame and unprofessional’, has got netizens angry with the ‘Pana’ hitmaker.