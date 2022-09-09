Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has finally dropped his latest single, Gidigba, which signifies strength and firmness.

The musician, presently signed under the global African-American owned record label, Def Jam Records, based in the USA, dropped the jam to motivate music lovers against all odds.

“Make you no dey form minimal’ part of the hook resounds and breathes an air of freshness, hope and independence in life.

Fans have since lauded the musician for his style of song after he inked the deal with Def Jam Recordings.

This will be his second single under the umbrella after his first, Therapy, gained momentum across the streaming platforms.

Interestingly, Stonebwoy’s former protégé, Kelvyn Boy has also dropped the remix of his hit song, Down Flat, featuring Nigerian producer and musician Tekno including British rapper and singer, Stefflon Don.

The song that made a debut on the Billboard Charts in many categories has finally been awakened with fresh verses and melodies apt to project its mileage in the coming weeks.

Kelvyn Boy, after his departure from Stonebwoy’s record label, has put in lots of work to cement his musical prowess.

Tagged as the Afrobeat’s badman, the soothing singer has been poised to fly beyond the horizon.

Check out the remix of Down Flat below: