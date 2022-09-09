A 15-year-old girl, Regina Sarfo, has been found dead in a bush at Konongo in the Ashanti region.

She was found naked in a prone position around 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 9 near the Konongo Methodist school.

The deceased had blood all over her body coupled with multiple knife wounds and sticks believed to have been in her mouth.

She also had a swollen face and black eye in the incident many suspected to be rape and subsequent killing.

The Police in the area have commenced investigations into the death.