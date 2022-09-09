Songstress Michy has sent a reply to Shatta Wale that she is open for business, but nothing personal or intimate.

This is in reaction to Shatta Wale’s expensive proposal for a collaboration, and for her to return to the Shatta Movement brand.

Michy has accepted the deal, but on two conditions she said must be strictly taken into consideration.

Capitalizing on Shatta’s own terms to pay her in cash and not in kind, Michy has named her price; a whooping sum of $150,000.

In her opinion, her estranged fiancé is rich enough to meet her demands, or at least call for negotiations.

Another condition, she outlined in an interview on Accra FM is that their recordings should be done in public setting or anywhere outside of their home studios.

The reason, she said, is that she would not want to offer herself on a silver platter for intimacy of any kind.

Michy has promised that when her conditions are met, she would put in her best efforts to fulfill her mandate of entertaining music lovers worldwide.

The mother-of-one is also glad her singular action of displaying the SM sign at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ has shattered the wall between them.



