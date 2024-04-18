Son of Ghanaian celebrities Shatta Wale and Michy, has expressed his desire for siblings, specifically four brothers.

At eight years old, Majesty has been the sole child of his parents, and he yearns for companionship and playmates.

This longing for siblings was shared by Majesty during a conversation with his mother, Michy during their swim time.

However, Michy laughed off the request, especially as she claimed she is currently single.

Since her breakup with baby daddy Shatta Wale, she has made it her priority to work harder for the sake of Majesty.

When a fan commented for her to return to Shatta to make Majesty’s dream come true, Michy urged him not to speculate on the details of her personal life.

