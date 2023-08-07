Ghanaian artiste and television presenter, Michy GH, has bemoaned the lack of discipline in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

She says the situation is worrying and that discourages her from allowing her son, Majesty to venture into music in future.

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, as she is originally called, said she will prefer her son to become a soccer player because it comes with a lot of discipline and is also more lucrative as compared to music.

Majesty is the son of Michy GH and multiple award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall giant, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, also known as Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Asempa Showbiz Review about the future of her son, Michy said that she would not love to see Majesty emulate either herself or his father, though both of them are musicians.

“Majesty is star boy especially when he sees people, it’s crazy. He plays the piano. We are still perfecting his piano skills. He has an interest in music instruments and want to know how to play beats and all that. I do see a future there, but I prefer to see him playing football because of the discipline that comes with it,” she said.

She further stated the lack of discipline in the showbiz industry as one of the reasons that discourages her from urging her son to get venture into music.

