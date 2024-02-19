Renowned radio personality, Andy Dosty says he served as a catalyst to bridge the gap between former lovers, Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale.

He revealed this on Asempa FM Showbiz Review, while addressing the strained relationship between Shatta Wale, Michy, and their son Majesty.

Expressing deep concern for the well-being of the family, Dosty said he is committed to ensure Shatta Wale sees his son.

“When you call Michy, she will tell you the number of hours I will speak to her to change her mind to allow Shatta Wale to see his son. These are some of the things we do backdoor. I thanked her for allowing that to happen. I contributed” he stated.

The revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes efforts undertaken by Andy Dosty to facilitate communication and understanding between the estranged couple.

He therefore could not fathom why fans of Shatta Wale will attack when he is rather seeking his interest.

Andy Dosty explained that, even though Shatta Wale says many bad things about him, it doesn’t mean he wishes him ill luck.

