Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has set the internet buzzing after sharing an adorable video with a newborn baby boy.

In the video which has welcomed congratulatory messages for the evergreen actress, Nadia was spotted in a praise and thanksgiving mood.

She held the baby in one arm and the other supported his back.

Nadia joyfully sang In The Room by American contemporary group Maverick City Music with featured Tasha Cobbs.

Despite the dance and hand gestures by his mum, the baby had his head in place and did not attempt to look into the camera.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she wrote, Our God is an awesome God. No matter what storm rages around us, God reminds us that he is there #amazinggrace.

Many fans who are excited by the news have taken to the comment section to congratulate Nadia on the birth of her first son after four girls.

Others have also expressed their love for the baby who they believe understands and respects her mother’s privacy and did not turn its head throughout the video.

Watch the video below: