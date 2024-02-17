Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal continued their blistering goalscoring form to thrash Burnley and close the gap at the top of the Premier League to two points.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring after four minutes, firing a crisp strike into the bottom corner following a pass from Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka converted from the spot after Lorenz Assignon fouled Leandro Trossard in the box.

The England forward got his second of the game just after the restart, latching on to a clever Odegaard pass then cutting inside and rifling a shot into the roof of the net.

Kai Havertz’s scuffed effort was blocked in the box but Trossard was alert to curl in for his third goal in as many league games.

Jakub Kiwior’s long throw down the line then found an unmarked Havertz, who ghosted in behind the defence and drilled past home goalkeeper James Trafford to complete a comprehensive win for the Gunners.

Arsenal, who have 21 goals in five straight wins, move two points behind leaders Liverpool, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.