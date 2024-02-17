Joao Gomes scored twice as Wolves gained an excellent win at Tottenham – a result that saw Spurs drop out of the top four in the Premier League.

The visitors went ahead just before half-time when Gomes was left unmarked eight yards out and rose well to powerfully head home Pablo Sarabia’s right-wing corner.

But Tottenham made it 1-1 after only 34 seconds of the second half.

Wolves failed to clear a Spurs throw-in and Dejan Kulusevski ran past Craig Dawson and prodded the ball through Jose Sa’s legs.

Tottenham had fought back after conceding the first goal to beat Brentford and Brighton in their past two home games and Kulusevski had two chances to put the hosts in front this time.

However, Sa made an excellent save low down to his left and Nelson Semedo blocked a goalbound effort to keep it level.

Those squandered chances proved significant as Wolves sprang a quick counter-attack with Pedro Neto pulling the ball back for Gomes to side-foot home what proved to be the winning goal.

Spurs began the day in fourth place, but Aston Villa’s win at Fulham saw them move above Ange Postecoglou’s side.