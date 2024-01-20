Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is mourning the untimely death of fellow actor, Vincent McCauley, who played the character Max in the series “Who Owns the City.”

The news of McCauley’s passing has left Ms. Buari deeply saddened.

She described the actor’s sudden demise as a “hard pill to swallow.”

Expressing her grief on social media, Nadia Buari shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, reminiscing their first encounter on the set of “Who Owns the City” 14 years ago.

According to her, Vincent McCauley was not only radiant but also a breath of fresh air, always exuding a vibrant and bubbly personality.

In her emotional tribute, she shared fond memories of McCauley, highlighting the sparkle in his eyes whenever he mentioned her name and the infectious laughter shared during moments of camaraderie on set.

This news is such a hard pill for me to swallow. 💔

Vincent McCauley passed away on Monday, January 15 in South Africa.

Ghanaians have joined Nadia Buari to express condolences to the bereaved family and also shared fond memories of the talented actor.

Late Vincent McCauley’s contribution to “Who Owns the City” and the Ghanaian entertainment industry has left an indelible mark.

His presence will be dearly missed.

