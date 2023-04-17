Actress, Nadia Buari is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved.

Miss Buari took to social media to mourn the death of her friend she identified as Jen.

According to her, Jen with whom she has been friends for over 20 years passed about a week ago, an incident she has been struggling to come to terms with.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nadia said they met in high school and their friendship has lasted for years.

“I knew immediately, she would be my best friend and I wasn’t mistaken. For the next couple of years, we shared everything that two girlfriends can share. For her, I was the person she turned to when things got rough. We knew our secrets, desires, fears, silly crushes and serious relationship problems. We had no secrets, never lied to each other, were always brutally honest and full of respect.

“Jen let me into her inner world, into her mind and deepest corners of her soul, and so did I.

Jen took stride and strived never to complain about her health. A concern she wished she kept from us not to make us worried about her because she rather worried about us all. We shared a common hope concerning this. She was always very optimistic, very positive,” Nadia mourned.

In a lengthy post, Nadia shared a video which captured fond memories with the deceased.

Watch the video below: