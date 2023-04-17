Triplets Ghetto Kids, Uganda’s dance group are all smiles and raising the Ugandan flag high after securing Golden Buzzer mid-performance at Britain’s Got Talent 2023 on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Ghetto Kids who have performed on several big stages across the world including 2022 FIFA World Cup were performing at Britain’s Got Talent for the first time and indeed left fans and judges, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell yearning for more.

They pulled off a great act compelling Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and Television personality, Bruno Tonioli hit the Golden Buzzer to give the Ghetto Kids a standing ovation at their very first audition at the competition.

“I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back,” Bruno Tonioli said.

Cowell revealed that the golden buzzer, which sends the act straight through to the competition’s live semi-final, has never been pressed before during a routine but described the moment as “magical”.

He added: “I think it’s incredible. You’re so young, you’ve flown all the way, no fear, this is an audition we’re going to remember and it was brilliant.

Composed of over 30 kids who live in an orphanage in Uganda, Ghetto Kids and other contestants are again competing for a prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family later this year.

Popular Ugandan artiste, Eddy Kenzo has beamed with pride as he watched Triplets Ghetto Kids stun the judges and audience of Britain’s Got Talent with their high-energy dance routine.

The Ugandan artiste could not hide his joy and celebrated the dancing sensations and their leader, Kavuma Dawuda.

Kenzo discovered the young dancers on the streets of Kampala and helped them into international prominence.

The musician took to his Facebook page to share Ghetto Kids’ epic performance that earned them a golden buzzer and wrote: “Dreams come true, we thank God for this milestone, Mr Kavuma Dauda and The Triplets Ghetto Kids mukama mulungi. Viva Uganda viva east Africa viva Africa. God is indeed mighty.”

Watch video below