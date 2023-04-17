The final funeral rites of former Member of Parliament (MP) of Tafo in the Ashanti region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has been held.

The solemn ceremony came off on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The late MP and former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation was laid in state at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and buried at the Lashibi Funeral Home.

In attendance to pay last respects were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Kufour.

Former President Kuffour with former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen at the funeral.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Yaw Osafo Marfo, MPs, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, other officials and traditional authorities were also present to mourn with the family.

President Akufo-Addo with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Trade Minister, K.T Hammond.

Mr Kyerematen took to his Facebook page to share some photos from the burial ceremony.

Former President Kuffour with some mourners.

ALSO READ:

Dr Akoto Osei requested to see me but…. – Kyei Mensah

Bagbin shocked at Dr Akoto Osei’s sudden demise

Dr Akoto Osei died on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a short illness.

Mr Kyerematen

Mr Kyerematen and his successor, K.T Hammond

Below is Mr Kyerematen’s post: