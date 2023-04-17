The final funeral rites of former Member of Parliament (MP) of Tafo in the Ashanti region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has been held.
The solemn ceremony came off on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The late MP and former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation was laid in state at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and buried at the Lashibi Funeral Home.
In attendance to pay last respects were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Kufour.
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Yaw Osafo Marfo, MPs, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, other officials and traditional authorities were also present to mourn with the family.
Mr Kyerematen took to his Facebook page to share some photos from the burial ceremony.
ALSO READ:
Dr Akoto Osei requested to see me but…. – Kyei Mensah
Bagbin shocked at Dr Akoto Osei’s sudden demise
Dr Akoto Osei died on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a short illness.
Below is Mr Kyerematen’s post: