A multitude of mourners has assembled at the State House forecourt to bid their final farewell to the late Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah, a distinguished member of the Council of State.

In an orderly procession, individuals lined up to pass by the mortal remains, offering their last tributes to the departed soul.

Drapped predominantly in black and red garments, some attendees found it challenging to contain their sorrow, while others were visibly solemn as they gathered at the funeral venue.

The former representative of Ningo Prampram passed away on October 1 after a prolonged battle with illness.

Born on May 17, 1946, E.T. Mensah served as a Minister for Youth & Sports as well as Education and held the position of a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 to January 2017.

Survived by a wife and seven children, E.T. Mensah reached the age of 77 at the time of his passing.

Below are photos of the service as compiled by Adomonline.com journalist, Joseph Odotei.

