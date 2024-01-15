A former member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) will be buried on Friday, January 27, 2024.

His body will be laid in state for viewing and filing past at 6:00 am with a burial service scheduled for 9:00 am.

The ceremony will take place at the Forecourt of the State House.

He will subsequently be interred at the Military cemetery, Burma Camp.

The late Osahene Boakye-Djan died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The political stalwart was recovering from an ailment until his sudden demise.

He was 81-years-old.

ALSO READ:

Read more details below: