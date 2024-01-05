Late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye (E. T.) Mensah is being buried today, January 5, 2024.

A burial service is currently taking place at the forecourt of the State House.

Ahead of the final funeral rites today, his body was laid in state for viewing at his Prampram residence on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a thanksgiving service in his honour will be held at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7.

The late Council of State Member aged 77, passed on in South Africa in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.

He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports, Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.

He was survived by a wife and seven children.

