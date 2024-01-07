Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has recounted why he can never forget late former Ningo-Prampram MP, Enoch Teye(E.T) Mensah.

According to him, the late Council of State member was one of the people who encouraged him to contest the NDC General Secretary position.

“Something he did, which I will never forget, is that he was part of the group of MPs who recommended me to become the NDC General Secretary when I was leaving Parliament after 12 years to pursue my PhD.

“ET Mensah, Doe Adjaho, Alban Bagbin, John Dramani Mahama, and a few others came together and suggested that the party needed a firebrand, and I did not have a pesewa at the time,” he recounted.

This was in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM as he recounted fond memorial when he joined scores to pay last respect on Friday at the forecourt of the State House.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, stated the deceased was more than just a politician but a militant who provided guidance and support to all.

Mr. Mensah died aged 77 after a period of ill health.

General Mosquito who occupied the General Secretary position for 17 years stepped down on Saturday, 17 December 2022, to contest the Chairmanship position.

He defeated the immediate past Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

