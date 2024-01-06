Late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Enoch Teye Mensah has been paid to rest.

The solemn ceremony came off on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Forecourt of the State House.

In attendance to pay last respects were President Nana Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff; Akosua Frema Opare and former Ministers, current and former MPs as well as other appointees.

Former President John Mahama, Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and other party bigwigs also joined the family to give him a befitting burial.

Security personnel from the various agencies, traditional authorities were also at the State House to honour Mr Mensah.

E.T. Mensah’s funeral

The late Council of State member passed on October 1, 2023, after battling a short illness.

Aged 77, he was survived by a wife and seven children.

Check out more photos below: