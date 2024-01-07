Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament (MP) in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has denied her alleged involvement in the attack on David Kobina, a journalist with Cape FM.

The attack occurred while Mr. Kobbina, along with other journalists, was covering the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants on Thursday at the Central Regional Coordinating Council.

The victim narrating his ordeal said they were in the company of Hawa Koomson who doubles as the Ministry for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

He revealed that approximately 15 of the attackers were wearing t-shirts branded with the MP’s name.

Some of them confronted him, accusing him of insulting the MP during a live television political discussion on Accra-based UTV.

He was slapped and kicked repeatedly in the abdomen, ribs, chest, and belly.

But a statement issued by Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, the spokesperson for the MP’s campaign team has described the allegations as baseless.

To them, it is intentionally fabricated by her opponents to tarnish her reputation and gain political advantage.

“We categorically reject the claim that individuals associated with our team were responsible for this regrettable act. Mavis Hawa Koomson has consistently advocated for a peaceful and constructive political environment, and our team does not endorse or engage in any form of violence.

“We call on the Ghana Journalists Network and all stakeholders to allow the investigative process to unfold and refrain from premature judgments. Our thoughts remain with Mr. Kwabena, and we hope for his way to recovery,” the statement read in parts.

The team has urged all stakeholders to refrain from making premature judgments and to allow thorough investigations into the allegations.

