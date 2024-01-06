Radio presenter David Kobbina from Cape FM reportedly faced an assault by individuals believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast.

The attack occurred while Mr. Kobbina, along with other journalists, was covering the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants on Thursday.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm at the Central Regional Coordinating Council, where the vetting exercise was being held.

According to reports, the victim narrated his ordeal on Adom FM Midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty, stating that they were in the company of Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

He revealed that approximately 15 of the attackers were wearing t-shirts branded with the MP’s name.

Some of them confronted him, accusing him of insulting the MP during a live television political discussion on Accra-based UTV.

Despite his pleas for mercy and denial of the alleged act, the attackers ignored him and subjected him to a severe beating in what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

Journalists who witnessed the incident rushed to his aid, pulling him away from the attackers who continued beating him even after he fell to the ground.

Following the assault, Mr. Kobbina was promptly taken for medical attention, and he reported the matter at the Kotokuraba Police Station.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ: