Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has said Thomas Partey was desperate to recover in time for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 29-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury he suffered at training in October last year.

Chris Hughton named the midfielder in his initial 55-man squad but Partey has been left out of the final 27-man squad for the tournament.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Liverpool on Sunday, Arteta disclosed that common sense prevailed between the club and the FA in the handling of Thomas Partey’s issue.

He explained that while it was the wish of Thomas Partey to join Ghana’s team for the AFCON, it was just physically impossible for him to be in Ivory Coast due to the long-term injury, adding that the midfielder is nowhere close to returning to action for both Arsenal and Ghana.

“It was about common sense. He had a long-term injury. He really wanted to be with his national team but he’s still far from training for the team and it didn’t make sense for him to be involved,” the Spaniard trainer said.

The Black Stars will head into the tournament without the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kofi Kyere who are out due to injuries.

The Black Stars are currently in Kumasi fine-tuning themselves for the tournament. The team’s preparedness will be tested in a friendly game against Namibia on January 8 before departing for the tournament on January 10.

Ghana is in Group B and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.