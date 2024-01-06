Lieutenant Colonel JD Ibrahim, the Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment of Volta and Oti Barracks, has emphasized the importance of military personnel appreciating and expressing love to their spouses.

Lt Col Ibrahim highlighted that this gesture is a recognition of the crucial role wives play in maintaining the home front and providing support while soldiers are away on duty.

He emphasized that without the support of their spouses, it would be challenging for military personnel to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

According to Lt Col Ibrahim, the prayers and moral support received from wives are instrumental in keeping soldiers motivated and providing them with peace of mind to fulfill their duties efficiently.

These sentiments were conveyed during an interview with Adom News at the 2023 West Africa Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) held at the 66 Artillery Regiment at Volta Barracks.

The commander took the opportunity to encourage military personnel to take time to celebrate and unwind from the stresses of their duties. He also suggested reflecting on the year’s activities.

Additionally, the event served as a platform to recognize and award some soldiers and civilian staff for their dedication and hard work.

