The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a temporary ban on Real Tamale United FC from utilizing the Aliu Mahama Stadium as its home venue, effective immediately.

This decision comes in response to criminal assaults on Match Officials by home supporters during the Premier League match between Real Tamale United Football Club and Medeama Sporting Club on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The match concluded with a 1-0 victory for the home team.

The decision aligns with Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, which empowers the GFA to order the closure of any league center where the safety of clubs, Match Officials, or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.

The Competitions Department is instructed to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) of the Premier League Regulations.

It’s important to note that this order does not prejudge the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee, which has been charged to hear the case in accordance with relevant regulations.

The GFA condemns the unacceptable conduct of Victory Club Warriors’ home team supporters and acknowledges the violations of GFA Safety and Security Regulations and Premier League Regulations during the match.

GFA Prosecutors will examine video evidence and match reports to bring appropriate charges promptly, with the Disciplinary Committee addressing the matter expeditiously.

Real Tamale United FC is required to cooperate with the Regional Police to apprehend individuals involved in the attack on match officials, as pledged during engagements with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

The Competitions Department is directed to determine venues for Real Tamale United FC’s upcoming home matches until the case is resolved, considering the distance to be traveled by away teams (matches may be scheduled at the away team’s home if necessary).

All clubs are reminded to strictly adhere to Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The GFA issues a stern warning to all members, particularly clubs, emphasizing severe and swift consequences for any harassment or attack on Players, Team Officials, Match Officials, or any incitement to violence.

Zero tolerance for violence and incitement is e