Former Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, joined scores of mourners to pay his last respect to the late former Ningo Prampram MP, Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah.

This was at the forecourt of the State House where a funeral and burial rites were held with his body laid in state.

The independent presidential candidate and founder of Movement for Change led a delegation from his political entity to the funeral.

Also present were security chiefs from the various services including the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Police, Immigration and Fire Service.

Clergymen from various denominations were also in attendance as well as the GAF personnel who held a guard of honour for the former Sports and Education Minister and coordinated the entire funeral service.

Mr Mensah who until his demise was a Council of State member passed in October 2023 in South Africa aged 77.

To celebrate his selfless service and contribution to Ghana politics, scores of mourners throng the funeral grounds to bid him farewell.

Scenes captured by Adomonline.com’s photo journalist Joseph Odotei.

