President Akufo-Addo has described the former Council of State Member, the late E. T. Mensah, as “one of the senior citizens of this country who gave his life to public service and did a lot for this country in so many different ways”.

“Although we were on different sides of the ladder, we managed to develop a good relationship for so many years. He did not change his position and I did not change mine but we remained friends. It is a relationship I hold with others across the line,” he added.

The President said the late E. T. Mensah would be given a state-assisted burial and, therefore, urged Mr Ade Coker, who led a delegation to the Jubilee House to formally inform him of the former Council of State Member’s demise, to liaise with the Office of the Chief of Staff to ensure that preparations were put in place for a befitting funeral.

Other members of the delegation were Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, a former MP; Eben Mensah, a brother; Nene Afutu III, the Afienya Mantse; Loretta Mensah, widow; Ben Mensah, eldest son; Jerry Mensah,son; Solomon Mensah, youngest son and Martha Mensah, a sister.

About E.T. Mensah

E.T. Mensah, 77, who passed on to glory on October 1, 2023, in South Africa, will be buried on November 26, 2023, at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

He was a former Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and a football administrator.

He also served as a minister of state for different portfolios in former Presidents Rawlings and Mills regimes and later became a Member of Parliament. At the time of his death, he was a Member of the Council of State.

Condolence

President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of E.T. Mensah and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party of which he was a leading member.

He, however, said the date set for the funeral coincided with the period of his official visit to the UK.

The President said he would have loved to be there because “I know E. T. Mensah would have also wanted me to be there”.

President Akufo-Addo described this year as challenging for the deceased and his family and said throughout the period “I thought it necessary to make sure the state gave him maximum support in his moments of difficulties”.

Appreciation

Mr Ade Coker expressed appreciation to the President on behalf of the family and the widow in particular.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for his personal dedication and commitment to the welfare of the late E.T. Mensah from the day he fell sick till his demise and also for arranging for his remains to be brought back to the country.

