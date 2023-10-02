Private legal practitioner, Twum Barima has paid tributes to late former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor and late Council of State member, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team member, Mrs Kufuor was one person he respects a lot.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the NDC man said news of her death didn’t come to him as a surprise because he knew the former First Lady hasn’t been well for some time.

Mr. Twum Barima extended condolence to former President John Agyekum Kufuor and prayed for strength for him in these difficult times.

In the case of ET Mensah, who was a former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the NDC, he extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Mr. Twum Bsrima acknowledged the duo have paid their dues towards the development of the country and will forever be remembered.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, who was also on the show, sent words of encouragement to the bereaved families.

Mrs Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1.

She was 87.

ET Mensah also died Sunday evening in South Africa where he was receiving health care.

He was 77.

