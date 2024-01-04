The final funeral rites of late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye (E. T.) Mensah has been set for Friday, January 5, 2024.

A burial service has been scheduled for 7:00 am at the forecourt of the State House.

Preceding Friday’s ceremony, his body will be laid in state at his Prampram residence on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 5 to 10 pm.

A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7.

E. T. Mensah aged 77, passed on in South Africa in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.

He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports, Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.

He was survived by a wife and seven children.

ALSO READ: