The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Apul Avoka, has eulogised his former colleague, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah.

Mr Mensah died in South Africa on October 1 after battling ill-health for some time.

Avoka described the former Ningo-Prampram MP as a politician without blemish.

He added that, Mr Mensah was a bold and confident statesman and his demise would leave a big void in Ghana’s political space.

“He [ET Mensah] joined us in the second Parliament and the time I got to know him more was in 2009 when he was Chief Whip, and I was Interior Minister. During that time, I called him every morning to find out what was happening in Parliament and when I needed to be in Parliament.

I later went to the House as Majority Leader and ET became Minister for Labour Relations, and we became very close when we were brought together to help Mahama on special initiatives as members of the presidential special drive that eventually became the Three Wise Men,” he mourned.

The Zebilla legislator on Citi FM sent his “condolences to the family and all those who are admirers of ET Mensah” and reminisced about the time they spent together in Parliament.

“He is bold, confident, and results-oriented, and he was very close to Rawlings. One could only be too close to Rawlings if he was good. If there was any difficult job, and you give it to ET, he would do it well.

He spent much of his adult life serving the country and he did so without blemish. He was also abrasive if you were standing in the way of success and so it will be very difficult to find his replacement,” he added.

