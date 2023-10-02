Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano football club, Frimpong Manso, says he feels good following his side’s narrow win over Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

The Premier League returnees hosted the Phobians at Coronation Park in Sunyani on Saturday in the matchday three games.

However, Saaka Dauda’s goal right after recess in the 47th minute was enough to secure a vital win for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Manso expressed his excitement following the famous win.

“It’s a very good feeling. You can even listen to what is going on outside. It tells you the fans are happy and when they are happy, we are also happy.”

Following the win, Bofoakwa Tano sit top of the Premier League log with seven points after three games.

Frimpong Manso and his charges will make a trip to the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope to face Heart of Lions in the matchday four games on Sunday.

READ ALSO