President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says he has no doubt Medeama SC can go all out to win the CAF Champions League.

His comments come after the Ghana Premier League champions booked a place in the group stage of the CAF elite tournament.

The Yellow and Mauve side on Saturday recorded a 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Horoya AC of Guinea.

In the first leg, Medeama SC recorded a 3-1 win at the Cape Coast Stadium against Horoya in the first leg.

In the reverse leg at the General Lansana Conte Stadium over the weekend, Medeama SC suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Despite the defeat, the Tarkwa-based side are through to the group stage of the tournament.

Welcoming the playing body and the technical team at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday evening, Mr Okraku praised the team for their hard-fought achievement.

He assured them of the country and the FA’s support following their qualification to the group stage.

Concluding his address, Mr Okraku unequivocally said he has no doubt the Ghana Premier League champions will fight to win the CAF Champions League trophy.

Audio below:

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will earn $550,00 for their qualification to the group stage of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Medeama SC will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League as they host Nations FC at Akoon Park on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

