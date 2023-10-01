The matchday three of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended the various stadia with two games left to be played on Wednesday.

On Friday, Berekum Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Accra Lions at the Golden City Park.

Bernard Kesse broke the deadlock in the 17th minute but after recess, Mezack Afriyie levelled his side up in the 63rd minute to end the game in a stalemate.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano stunned Hearts of Oak by a lone goal.

Saaka Dauda’s lone strike in the 48th minute was enough as the home side recorded their second win of the season which keeps them at the top of the summit.

In the Sunday games, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium finally recorded their first win of the campaign against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Michael Osei’s lone strike in the 48th minute was enough as the two-time Premier League champions sealed the three points.

Legon Cites shocked Aduana FC 2-1 at the El Wak Stadium. In the 9th minute, Nicholas Mensah broke the deadlock for the home side.

However, Isaac Mintah in the 25th minute levelled his side up to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Samuel Armah scored a penalty in the 54th minute to seal the win for Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side.

Elsewhere at the Nsenkyire Park, FC Samartex 1996 hammered Bechem United 4-1.

Attacker, Augustine Okrah scored in the early minute for the away side in the 18th minute but Evans Osei Wusu scored from a spot kick in the 24th minute to make it 1-1 to end the first half.

After recess, Emmanuel Keyekeh scored to put Samartex ahead in the 65th minute.

However, Baba Hamadu Musa scored a brace in the 77th and 83rd minute to seal the win for the home side.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a 2-2 drawn game against Heart of Lions.

Owusu Afriyie broke the deadlock in the 10th minute for the home side but Ebenezer Abban cancelled the lead in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Asante Seedorf Afful scored in the 75th minute to put the away side ahead but four minutes later, Abdul Fatawu Sayibu scored to end the game in a stalemate.

In the final game, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium were held again against Asante Karela United.

Evans Adomako scored in the 20th minute for the away side. Just as Karela United thought they had secured the three points, Yahaya Baba scored in the 90th minute to snatch a point for Asante Kotoko.

After three games into the season, Kotoko are winless and sit 17th on the Premier League log.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Berekum Chelsea 1- 1 Accra Lions

Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Legon Cities 2-1 Aduana FC

FC Samartex 4-1 Bechem United

Real Tamale United 2-2 Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko v Karela United

Dreams FC v Nsoatreman FC (Wednesday)

Medeama SC v Nations FC (Wednesday)