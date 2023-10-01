Following the demise of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, social media has been inundated with condolences and tributes.

Madam Theresa passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, just 24 days to her 87th birthday.

The news of her death touched the hearts of many who have poured out sympathies to the bereaved family while others share fond memories of her.

Many praised her contributions to healthcare, her elegance as First Lady, and her unwavering support for her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The hashtags #TheresaKufuor and #RIPTheresaKufuor has trended on Twitter as Ghanaians shared stories, photos, and heartfelt messages in memory of the former First Lady.

Check out some tweets below:

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman, we also celebrate the enduring impact she had on her country and its people. Her memory will live on, reminding us of the power of kindness, leadership, and love for one’s nation.



H.E Mrs. Theresa Kufuor 🕊 RIP Granny. pic.twitter.com/8viJy6hYxR — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) October 1, 2023

A Life Well Lived!

Rest In Peace Madam Theresah Kuffuor.

Wenchi Dehyie, Damirifa Due Obaatan! 💔 pic.twitter.com/LvAwyeBfKE — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) October 1, 2023

Theresa Kufuor has passed away

RIP 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/anePToq4UK — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) October 1, 2023

Rest in Peace, Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9JUBkUMKG6 — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) October 1, 2023

RIP Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fIq5RDsX7c — Green (@Greenaugustus13) October 1, 2023

Rest in Peace, Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor 💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/cL8ayGGtc9 — Robee NY (@ny_robee) October 1, 2023

May her soul rest peacefully

Rest in peace Theresa Kufuor 🕊️ Former first lady of Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/uieegKAr30 — King George ♛ (@kwameGeorge_7) October 1, 2023

The cause of death is birth

RIP Madam Theresa Kufuor — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) October 1, 2023

Theresa Kufuor passes on

88 years

May your soul rest in peace ✌️

Big blow to the country but she’s old though pic.twitter.com/QSMsIqiSiR — Kojo Dzata 🦁 (@Kojo_Dzata) October 1, 2023

Mrs Theresa Kufuor lived well. May her soul rests peacefully as she was. pic.twitter.com/3WWcUNFKSo — Desmond Demegang (@BastikJay) October 1, 2023

Madam Theresa Kufuor served well. God keep her until we all meet again. — Psalm 37:3 KJV (@sir__andre) October 1, 2023

Rest well Madam Theresa Kufuor🙏🏽 — Benjamin Kesse (@Nana_kesse1) October 1, 2023

Rest in peace, former First Lady of Ghana🇬🇭, Mrs. Theresa Kuffour.

Our sympathies are extended to the former president, John Agyekum Kuffour, as they recently marked their 61st wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/4Ofm0xRtOR — AnythingGhana (@anything_ghana) October 1, 2023