Following the demise of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, social media has been inundated with condolences and tributes.
Madam Theresa passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, just 24 days to her 87th birthday.
The news of her death touched the hearts of many who have poured out sympathies to the bereaved family while others share fond memories of her.
Many praised her contributions to healthcare, her elegance as First Lady, and her unwavering support for her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
The hashtags #TheresaKufuor and #RIPTheresaKufuor has trended on Twitter as Ghanaians shared stories, photos, and heartfelt messages in memory of the former First Lady.
Check out some tweets below: