Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has eulogised late former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

In a post on X, Mr. Kyerematen said Mrs Kufuor”was a person of extraordinary warmth, kindness, and grace”.

He added that, the former First Lady has “touched the lives of many and will forever have a place in our hearts”.

“Her loss is felt profoundly by all who knew her, and today, we come together not just to mourn but to celebrate a life that touched ours in so many meaningful ways.

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor was a person of extraordinary warmth, kindness, and grace. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts,” he wrote.

He prayed for love and support for former President Kufuor as he goes through this difficult time.

