On Thursday, April 25, 2024, a multitude of dignitaries and community members congregated to pay tribute to the life and contributions of the late Mrs. Agnes Asangalisah Chigabatia.

Mrs. Chigabatia, renowned as the former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Bulisa North during former President John Agyekum Kufour’s tenure, was celebrated for her impactful legacy.

Among the notable attendees was Alan Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change.

He is an independent presidential aspirant endorsed by the Alliance for Change (ARC) for the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kyerematen expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to honour Mrs. Chigabatia’s memory and extended heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.

Reflecting on her life, he hailed her as an exceptional leader and cherished friend, highlighting the positive influence she had wielded in various capacities.

During the service, Mr. Kyerematen shared a significant moment with Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Larsey, who offered words of encouragement and support.

Their interaction underscored the importance of perseverance and commitment in the journey toward national progress and development.

The Reverend, expressing familiarity with Mr. Kyerematen’s aspirations, pledged a personal prayer for his endeavours, fostering a sense of camaraderie and solidarity.

“This is the first time I am seeing you in person. Can I hug you? We know what you are about to do, and I will say a personal prayer for you,” he said.

He underscored the importance of perseverance and dedication in the journey towards progress and development.

He encouraged Mr. Kyerematen to keep fighting the good fight for a better Ghana.

Amidst the solemn atmosphere, the funeral service served as a poignant reminder of Mrs. Agnes Asangalisah Chigabatia’s enduring legacy and profound impact on the community.

It provided a moment for collective reflection, celebration of a life well lived, and remembrance of a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

