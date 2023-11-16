Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah joined scores of mourners to pay last respect to late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor, who died aged 87, was laid in state at the forecourt of the State House November 16, 2023, for filing past.

Draped in a black, elegant long dress, the gospel artiste followed the guidance to approach and exchange greetings with the dignitaries in attendance.

As she navigated through the gathering, Diana Asamoah exchanged pleasantries fans at the solemn event.

Check out the video below:

Mrs Kufuor passed away at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on October 1 at the age of 87.

