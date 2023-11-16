Former President John Agyekum Kufour says former First Lady, late Theresa Kufour helped him to survive a fifteen month jail term at the Usher Fort Prison after an unexpected coup d’etat in 1972.

He said his late wife single-handedly took care of their children while he was in prison.

Mr. Kufuor disclosed this in his tribute read on his behalf during the burial service held at the forecourt of the State House on Thursday November 16, 2023.

“Between 1969 and 1971, with both Aba and me in our early thirties, our lives seemed to be on an upward trajectory. But this was to be truncated with a shocking and unexpected coup d’état on 13 January 1972, which arrested practically all the members of the government and threw us in prison.

“Our world had crashed. About 54 of us, including cabinet ministers, junior ministers and some Members of Parliament, would remain in jail for a minimum period of between 12 and 15 months each; having initially endured – incommunicado, for almost eight weeks – denial of any contact with family or the outside world at Ussher Fort prison.

This angel of a woman, to my amazement, would survive the ordeal of raising five children on her own – in my absence, Aba gave birth to our fifth and last child, Kofi, as a single parent on 16 June 1972″ he wrote.

He said Aba as he affectionately called her was a woman of sacrifice, devotion, humanity and resilience.

“Her strong and exceptionally disciplined personality did indeed come to the rescue of our family. I survived my incarceration of 15 months largely because of Aba. She was a woman of

sacrifice, devotion, humanity and resilience” Mr. Kufuor wrote.

The former President said his wife’s death has left unbridgeable void in my life “but I take solace from the many mercies and blessings the good Lord has showered on our journey of 62 years.

“I am so thankful to the good Lord God for giving you to me as my life partner. Aba, you have earned your good rest and as the words of the Apostle Paul go: “You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith” Mr. Kufuor added.

