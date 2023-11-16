Celebrated singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold has made a startling revelation on the craziest thing he has done for love.

Adekunle, who is a well-known hopeless romantic, said he made several efforts to appease his then love interest including roaming the streets on a rainy day in search for ice cream for his lover.

In an engaging TikTok post, he said he hopped on to a motorbike to locate the nearest ice cream stand and bought it.

Despite the intense effort and getting to her house completely drenched, Adekunle said his love interest rejected the ice cream because it was not in her preferred strawberry flavour.

It was at that moment he knew he had been a ‘fool’ for love, and that painful yet hilarious memory still lingers.

That incident has not, however, despaired him from going above and beyond for the people he loves.

Recently, he purchased the latest, customized Mercedes Benz for his wife, Simi and a house for his mother.