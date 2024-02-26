Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold took a heartfelt moment to acknowledge and honor individuals battling sickle cell anemia, during his recent performance.

Having been diagnosed with sickle cell disease at birth, Adekunle Gold revealed that he has lived with the condition throughout his life.

Despite the challenges it presents, he expressed gratitude for his ability to manage the illness, allowing him to pursue his passion for music and perform on stages worldwide without succumbing to its effects.

In a touching message to fellow sickle cell survivors, Adekunle Gold encouraged them to remain resilient and steadfast in the face of adversity, urging them not to allow the illness to hinder their pursuit of their dreams and life goals.

As a tribute to those affected by sickle cell disease, Adekunle Gold dedicated his song “5 Star” to them, symbolizing solidarity and support in their ongoing battle against the condition.

