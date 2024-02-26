A heated exchange has ensued between entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale regarding Afua Asantewaa’s recent Guinness World Record attempt.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo made startling allegations, claiming that Afua Asantewaa had received the result of her attempt earlier but remained silent due to the lucrative deals she was getting.

He remarked that, while many businesses had supported Afua in anticipation of her winning the record, her failure to disclose the result upon inquiry from Guinness World Records could lead to the loss of valuable partnerships and business opportunities.

He also stressed on the need for transparency and honesty in maintaining trust with stakeholders.

In response, dancehall king, Shatta Wale mounted a spirited defense for Afua Asantewaa, describing dismissing Arnold’s critic as “nonsensical”.

Shatta Wale argued that, Afua’s unsuccessful record attempt should not diminish her worthiness as a brand ambassador, urging Ghanaians to refrain from tarnishing her reputation.

In a quick rebuttal, Arnold rebuked Shatta Wale and questioned his logical reasoning on the issue.