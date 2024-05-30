Renowned gospel singer and record producer Nacee, known outside music circles as Nana Osei, recently shared his inspiring journey with Sickle Cell disease.

The Aseda hitmaker revealed that, he was diagnosed with Sickle Cell disease at an early age.

He said the doctor predicted that he might only live for another 20 to 23 years.

However, Nacee has defied the odds and is now approaching his 50th birthday, a testament to his resilience and faith.

Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged the critical role his doctor played in managing his condition.

Though the doctor has since passed away, Nacee expressed profound gratitude, stating, “He is very wonderful. He is the one that God used to save my life at that time.”

Interestingly, Nacee also shared a pivotal moment in his journey towards healing.

During a church service, he responded to an altar call and received prayers and anointing from the church elders.

“The pastor called the elders, and they all came forward, poured oil on me, and prayed for me. Since that day till today… I have never felt sick again. Never. None of my kids [too],” he recounted.

