Ebito Bodoung, the brother of Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Bodoung, has revealed she is steadily recovering from her stroke.

According to him, Moesha is currently undergoing physio and speech therapy as part of the recovery process.

Ebito revealed this in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV, stressing love, care and support are the most important things she needs at the moment.

Mr Bodoung in January 2024 announced that Moesha is suffering a stroke with a GoFundMe account set up to raise funds to foot the bills of the actress.

He said the stroke has also affected her ability to move. However, Ebito said Moesha’s speech is getting better.

ALSO READ: