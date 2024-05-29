Actress Ahuofe Patricia of ‘Boys Kasa’ series says her biggest life achievement is that most Ghanaians know her.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman as she is known outside showbiz, said it is not easy to be widely known; hence, being able to garner huge popularity for herself is a huge accolade.

“My biggest achievement is that everyone knows me in Ghana. Most Ghanaians know me, and that’s an achievement.”

The actress’ fame grew wider after she played the lead in the youth-oriented short film series ‘Boys Kasa’, where she was affectionately referred to as ‘Ahuofe Patri’ in the Akan language (meaning Beautiful Patricia).

In the series, she portrayed a difficult lady, as her counterpart, Kalybos, attempted to gain her trust and convince her to accept his relationship proposal because he liked her.

As the episodes unfolded, ‘Ahuofe Patri’ became a household name in Ghana. Some people even thought that was her birth name due to how the name was mentioned everywhere she went. To date, she is usually called by her name.

But the actress said she has no issues with people calling her that instead of her biological name, Priscilla.

“No, it doesn’t worry me. They’ve accepted me, and I’m fine with however they want to accept me,” she said.

Born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, Ahuofe Patri,” began her career after becoming part of the final 10 in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant. She later became popularly known for her comedy skits ‘Boys Kasa’ with Kalybos.

The actress is known for fighting for young women. She launched a mentoring and gender equality project called ‘She Power’, a non-governmental organisation that empowers young girls against sexual abuse in Africa.

