For fans of Kalybos and Ahuofe Patricia, the duo were not only meant to be an onscreen couple but reality partners as well.

It, therefore, came as a shock to many when news broke that Kalybos, known in real life as Richard Kweku Asante, had tied the knot and the bride was not who they expected.

This got many asking how Ahuofe Patricia also known as Priscilla Opoku Agyemang would feel.

But the actress was certainly not bothered as she graced the wedding event not only as a guest but as a groom’s lady.

Also when asked what is in store for her now that her onscreen partner is officially off the bachelor market, she said, “Finally, I can also get my own.”

Kalybos tied the knot with his partner on Saturday after a star-studded traditional wedding on Friday.

Celebrities including, Prince David Osei, James Gardner, Bismarck The Joke and Ahuofe Patricia were present at the nuptials.

In videos and pictures shared on Instagram, Kalybos and his bride looked radiant in their purple and gold Kente.

