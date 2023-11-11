Ghanaian actor, Kalybos and wife at their traditional wedding
Actor and comedian, Kalybos has shutdown speculations with his wedding photos on social media.

Netizens were skeptical when he posted the pre-wedding photos on his social media page.

Photos from the traditional ceremony flooded social media.

The ceremony was a joyous affair attended by close friends, family, and well-wishers.

