Actor and comedian, Kalybos has shutdown speculations with his wedding photos on social media.
Netizens were skeptical when he posted the pre-wedding photos on his social media page.
Photos from the traditional ceremony flooded social media.
The ceremony was a joyous affair attended by close friends, family, and well-wishers.
Below are videos
