Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Bodoung, is struggling to speak after suffering a stroke.

Her brother, Ebito Bodoung, confirmed this in a statement published on a GoFundMe account to raise funds to foot the bills of the actress.

Mr Bodoung said the stroke has also affected Moesha’s ability to move and the overall quality of her life.

However, Ebito assured Moesha is recuperating.

“These funds will be used to cover medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources needed to aid her recovery,” he said.

So far, an amount of $570 (GH₵ 7,045.20) out of a target of $10,000 (GH₵ 123,600) has been donated into the account which was created on January 22, 2024.

Hi I’m Ebito , my sister Moesha Bodoung sister recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life. But we believe in the power of God ,love, support, and community to bring about positive change!

By contributing to this campaign, you will be directly supporting my sisters rehabilitation journey. These funds will be used to cover medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources needed to aid her recovery.

My goal is to provide my sister with the best possible care and support during this challenging time. We want to help her regain her independence, rebuild her strength, and restore her abilities. Together, we can make a significant impact on her journey to recovery!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. Your support means everything to us and to our beloved sister . Let’s come together as a community and make a lasting impact on her journey to recovery!

Please Donate today and be a part of our family’s story of resilience and hope. Together, we can make a difference and help our beloved sister on her path to recovery!