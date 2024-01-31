Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League top four with a thrilling and at times chaotic home victory over Brentford.

The visitors led at half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium via a scrambled Neal Maupay finish.

But Tottenham blitzed the Bees with three goals in eight minutes after the interval, through Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison.

Ivan Toney pulled one back following a dreadful Udogie backpass.

But Spurs held on to win, and move back into the top four for the first time in 2024, after Ange Postecoglou’s side dropped from the Champions League places following the 4-2 defeat by Brighton on 28 December.

Spurs started the game on top, but were caught out with their high defensive line as Toney was played through. His shot was saved by Gigi Vicario, but Maupay pounced on the rebound.

Although the Frenchman kicked the ball against his standing foot, it deflected into the corner to give Maupay his fourth goal in consecutive matches.

But Spurs came out with a bang after half-time, scoring three times in eight minutes. First, Udogie raced forward from left-back and exchanged passes with Timo Werner, before finishing at the second time of asking after his first shot was blocked.

Seventy-three seconds later Werner was the provider again with a low cross from the left finished from close range by Johnson with just his second touch after coming on as a half-time sub – before Richarlison completed the goal rush with the follow-up after Maddison’s shot was deflected.

Richarlison has now scored seven goals in his past seven league appearances, one more than he managed in his previous 47 top-flight outings.

Spurs allowed Brentford back in the game in farcical circumstances with Udogie playing a backpass straight to Toney, who calmly slipped the ball past Vicario for his second goal in as many matches since returning from his eight-month ban for betting offences.

But Brentford could not find an equaliser and remain 15th, just four points above the relegation zone.