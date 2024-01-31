The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the Emissions Levy takes effect from Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The bill passed by Parliament through the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) imposes an annual charge on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

The charge varies based on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity.

Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH₵75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc are required to pay GH₵150 per annum.

Also, motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH₵300 per annum.

The government’s objective with this tax is to encourage the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) threatened to increase transport fares by 60% as soon as the levy takes place.

Read the details of the levy below:

