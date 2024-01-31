The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWUG) has declared an indefinite strike over what they describe as lackadaisical attitude of government in addressing their concerns.

The action takes effect from Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The union cites the failure of the government to pay Tier 2 Pension allowances to fund managers, extra duty allowance, car maintenance allowance for junior staff, among others.

The industrial action follows an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, January 31 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Services such as cleaning of tertiary institution campuses, setting up classrooms for teaching and learning, security, and hospital among others have been withdrawn as a result of the strike.

Addressing journalists, the national chairman of TEWUG, Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, said they will not return until their concerns are addressed.

“National Executive Council of TEWUG held an emergency meeting this morning today, 31st January 2024, concerning the issue still above in the said meeting, NEC has resolved that following the lackadaisical nature of the employer, thus, the government of Ghana to address the challenges and problems of TEWUG members in the traditional universities, TEWUG hereby declares an indefinite strike and the strike takes effect 1st February which will be Thursday until further notice,” he announced.

TEWUG’s strike comes in the wake of similar actions by the Ghana Association of University Administrators, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) which is already affecting academic activities.

ALSO READ: