The Serial Callers and Texters Association of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its indefinite strike.

This follows a series of meetings with the association’s patron Dr Alhaji Habibu Adramnai with some Minority MPs and party executives.

A statement issued and signed by its Secretary Sadiq K. Kpanja has, therefore, directed its members to recommence all media engagements.

“Per this release, all members across the various regions in Ghana are entreated to start their media engagements from Monday, April 3, because sanity has prevailed on our part for the good of the party and Ghana as a whole,” the statement directed.

Meanwhile, members have been entreated to work at all levels of the party to ensure a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

The association last week declared an indefinite nationwide strike to register their displeasure with some of their MPs who endorsed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees.

They warned that no calls or text messages shall be sent to any media house for the said period and urged members to heed this call and refrain from any media engagement until further notice.

Below is the full statement: